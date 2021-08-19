Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $37,000 in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

NYSE INVH opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

