Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

BAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,792. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $92.34 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.