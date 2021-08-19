Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €67.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €67.00 ($78.82) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.82 ($86.85).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €70.48 ($82.92) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is €70.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

