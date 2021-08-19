Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the LED producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CREE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cree by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after acquiring an additional 301,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

