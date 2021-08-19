Critical Review: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) & Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myers Industries and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $510.37 million 1.56 $36.77 million $0.85 25.82 Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.76% 17.04% 8.15% Karat Packaging N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Myers Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myers Industries and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Karat Packaging 0 0 7 0 3.00

Myers Industries presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Karat Packaging on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded by Louis Myers and Meyer Myers in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

