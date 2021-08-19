Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

