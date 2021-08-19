Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $743.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

