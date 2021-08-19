Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $48.25

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $48.25 or 0.00105583 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $88.95 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.62 or 0.00850422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00103948 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

