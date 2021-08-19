Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 791,343 shares of company stock worth $47,332,280. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 108,830.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,893 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,464 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 44.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 121,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

