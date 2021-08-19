Cryptaur Hits 1-Day Volume of $282.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $282.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.42 or 0.00847135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00047425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00104048 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

