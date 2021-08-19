CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Tops $20.59 Million

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoZoon has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $20.59 million and $21.41 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00148648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00149829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.12 or 1.00131275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00916944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00710437 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 847,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 602,307,826 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

