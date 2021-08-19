CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.34. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

