CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays cut CTT – Correios De Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CTTOF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services, and Banco CTT segments. It offers addressed mail, transactional mail, international inbound and outbound mail, and advertising mail distribution related services; CTT LogÃ­stica, a platform for the creation of product catalogue, storage, order preparation, and distribution to the final consumer which allows customers to focus on the development and sale of their products; banking services; courier; transport solutions; payment network management services through Payshop; and documental services.

