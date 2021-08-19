Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 78,600 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 399.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.63 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $507.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

