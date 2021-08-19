Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSB opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.91. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.