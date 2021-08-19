Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

ARD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,335.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.