Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of LIND opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.53. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

