Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Farmer Bros. Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

