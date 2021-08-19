Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FARM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49.
Farmer Bros. Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Featured Story: Google Finance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.