Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,217 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cameco by 1,726.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cameco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cameco by 256.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

