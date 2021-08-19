Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.