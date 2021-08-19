Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg Purchases 15,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
