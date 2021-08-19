Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg Purchases 15,000 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.