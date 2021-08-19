CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

