CYCLUB Price Reaches $0.0306 on Exchanges (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $17.59 million and $916,342.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00146629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00151183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,127.89 or 0.99815113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.33 or 0.00911423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.07 or 0.06718335 BTC.

CYCLUB Profile

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

