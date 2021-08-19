Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $22.89

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $23.56. Cytek BioSciences shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 848 shares traded.

CTKB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.