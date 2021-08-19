D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.33. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $16.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 42,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,138. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.