DA Davidson Trims OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Target Price to $12.00

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OppFi’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.56 on Monday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

