Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €90.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($106.97).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

DAI traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €71.81 ($84.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.55 ($47.70) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

