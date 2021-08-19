Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.
Several research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st.
Daimler stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 15,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
