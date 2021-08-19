Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Daimler stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 15,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $52.39 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

