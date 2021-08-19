Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.53 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63.

