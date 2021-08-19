Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,630 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

