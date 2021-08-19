Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

