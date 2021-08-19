Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Earnings Results

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. 35,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.22. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

