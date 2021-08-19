Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.45. 58,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.12. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $137.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -776.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,040,812 shares of company stock worth $130,137,149 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

