David Moatazedi Sells 22,708 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 547,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 526,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 496,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 415,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

