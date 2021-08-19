DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Update

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 84,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.18. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 6.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

