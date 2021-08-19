DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.40 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00852386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00047619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104654 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,723,201 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

