DeGate Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. DeGate has a market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $520,412.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

