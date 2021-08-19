Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 2,750,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,692.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

