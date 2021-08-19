Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $3.12 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,656 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 104,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 210,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 944,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 485,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 861,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,710,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.