Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO traded up $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,621.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,549.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

