Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 699 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

EMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.76. 126,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

