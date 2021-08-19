Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

