Desjardins Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Price Target to C$1.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NEPT has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.46. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.60.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 344.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

