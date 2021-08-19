Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI opened at €52.90 ($62.24) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.94.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

