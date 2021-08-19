Diageo (DEO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new $191.49 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2021 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.73. 746,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,887. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 8.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

