DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 100,031.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $620,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.40 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.94.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

