DigitalNote Reaches Market Cap of $10.77 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $10.77 million and $54,895.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.52 or 0.00563055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,225,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,293,495 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

