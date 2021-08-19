Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 4.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $105.93. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,893. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

