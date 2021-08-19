Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

