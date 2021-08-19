Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.61. 201,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $451.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

